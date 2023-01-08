Book Review: ‘House of Bondage’ by Ernest Cole    

Ernest Cole was a South African photojournalist, who brought the atrocities of apartheid to the broader world with his 1967 book ‘House of Bondage.’ Both he and his book were banned from South Africa in 1968, but the work is now being reissued. A testament to the injustice and horrors of the movement, it also depicts the determination of black South Africans to overcome it and to find joy and meaning in their everyday lives.
