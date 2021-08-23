Bonginkosi Khanyile’s Case Postponed

Former Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile’s case has been postponed to Thursday.
Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
He allegedly incited public violence during the recent unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Khanyile was arrested by police on Friday.
