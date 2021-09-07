Bonginkosi Khanyile Returns To Court

Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, will return to the Durban Magistrate’s Court for a bail application on Tuesday morning.

He appeared before the court last week when the matter was postponed to Tuesday.

Khanyile is accused of inciting public violence on social media during July’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He was arrested in Johannesburg last month.

In 2018, Khanyile pleaded guilty to public violence, possessing a dangerous weapon, and failure to comply with police orders.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

