Bongani Bongo Says He Harbours No Bitterness

Bongani Bongo, a rising star in ANC politics and one of Jacob Zuma’s youngest ministers, claims he has no anger for facing two corruption cases in the last five years.

The former state security minister’s court appearances this week have been hit and miss.

While the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered a retrial for him on charges of allegedly attempting to bribe an evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry in 2017, the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court dismissed another corruption case against him, this time involving dodgy land deals while he worked in the Mpumalanga human settlements department.

These corruption cases have hung over his head for the last ten years as a member of Parliament.

Despite initially sticking in his heels, the cases ultimately lost him the leadership of Parliament’s Home Affairs committee, which he was forced to vacate in 2021 when the ANC exercised its “step aside” policy against him.

In the same year, however, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the corruption case against him without requiring him to testify.

Bongo had only provided the court with a written affidavit outlining his account of the events.