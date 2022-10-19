Bolt, the leading mobility platform available in more than 20 locations across South Africa, has partnered with property academy and training group SAPIN. The company connects like-minded property investors to help them grow their property portfolios. Through this partnership, Bolt will provide trips made possible via the Bolt for Business platform to the SAPINs youth internship programme that focuses on empowering SA’s Youth to become property entrepreneurs.

Through this programme SAPIN hopes to empower the Youth of South Africa through Property ownership, running a sustainable business in the industry and to provide the youth with paid internships through various partners. This is something SAPIN believes that their youth programme will be impactful in, tackling the unemployment rate amongst the youth and solving the current barrier to entry which is transportation. The current internship partner will help get 100 youths in the property industry with the ultimate goal to reach 1000 young people to change their lives.

Takura Malaba, Country Manager, Bolt SA, says, “We are excited to partner with SAPIN as we believe we share common values, which are to empower young people in our country and provide access to earning opportunities where possible as well as furthering our vision of driving progress and innovation through our technology by helping young South Africans get to where they need to be.”

Daniel Kazadi , Head of SAPIN Youth , says , “We are extremely excited to partner with Bolt and to share the same commitment to changing the system by removing the barriers that keep millions of young South Africans locked out of opportunities in the property industry. Our vision is of a growing economy and a society that works, powered by the potential of young people. This partnership takes us a step closer to our shared vision.”

With the current devastating unemployment stats, this partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to continually invest in the community of South Africa while providing a safe and reliable mobility platform. Bolt is continually innovating in the safety sector and raising the bar on safety to provide a safer experience for riders, drivers and the larger community as we believe safety unlocks opportunities for growth in our communities.

