Bolt Cleans Up its Act in Nairobi

Bolt revealed that it has suspended 5,000 drivers in Kenya over the past six months, over “non-compliance and safety-related matters.” Safety concerns have long tainted the company’s image in Kenya, and it faced widespread criticism after being connected to a high-profile kidnapping in June. Bolt, which has been rolling out additional features to protect riders and drivers in Kenya over the past year, stated that it would permanently block misbehaving drivers. According to the company, some of the initiatives undertaken to this effect include the rolling out of an awareness and training programme for riders and drivers, the introduction of stricter compliance measures for drivers as well as the inception of advanced reporting mechanisms to enable drivers and riders raise the alarm on violation incidents.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAILY AFRICA