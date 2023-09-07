Bola Tinubu’s First 100 Days

Nigeria’s presidency has thus far been marked by rapid reforms that he has said are necessary for the country’s long-term health. Key among those was the removal of a years-long petrol subsidy that cost $10 billion in 2022, according to the country’s formerly state-owned oil company. He announced the move when he was sworn in on May 29. Tinubu’s decision to allow the Nigerian naira to float freely against the dollar by scrapping a system of multiple exchange rates has also had immediate effects on Africa’s largest economy. On the international scene, Tinubu assumed leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). He has been the face of the bloc’s tense negotiations with the military junta in Niger which dislodged President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. This has included him raising the prospect of military intervention should diplomatic efforts fail to reinstate Bazoum.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR