Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit

31 mins ago 1 min read

The independent audit that cleared the truck company involved in the Boksburg blast, must be treated with scepticism.

That’s the word from RH Lawyers Incorporated, a firm assisting the families of those affected by the explosion.

The firm is helping victims file a class action lawsuit and says its preliminary investigations show that the tanker company is responsible.

Thirty-seven people died when the truck got stuck under a low-level bridge on Christmas eve.

“We’ll look into that audit and request the documents and information that those individuals or a company used to arrive at their decision,” said Zain Lundell.

