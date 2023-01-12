Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit

The independent audit that cleared the truck company involved in the Boksburg blast, must be treated with scepticism.

That’s the word from RH Lawyers Incorporated, a firm assisting the families of those affected by the explosion.

The firm is helping victims file a class action lawsuit and says its preliminary investigations show that the tanker company is responsible.

Thirty-seven people died when the truck got stuck under a low-level bridge on Christmas eve.

“We’ll look into that audit and request the documents and information that those individuals or a company used to arrive at their decision,” said Zain Lundell.

