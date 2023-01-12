Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit

The independent audit that cleared the truck company involved in the Boksburg blast, must be treated with scepticism.
That’s the word from RH Lawyers Incorporated, a firm assisting the families of those affected by the explosion.
The firm is helping victims file a class action lawsuit and says its preliminary investigations show that the tanker company is responsible.
Thirty-seven people died when the truck got stuck under a low-level bridge on Christmas eve.
“We’ll look into that audit and request the documents and information that those individuals or a company used to arrive at their decision,” said Zain Lundell.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Seeks Interdict Against Zuma
Concerns Around Blackouts Worsening
Eskom Announces Indefinite Stage 6 Power Cuts
We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government
No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira
New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA
Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand
Attempted Murder On Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Confirmed
US Announces More Than $3B In Military Aid To Ukraine
Kevin McCarthy Elected Republican U.S. House Speaker, But At A Cost
Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa
ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy