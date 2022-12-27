Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18

The death toll in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 18.
The Gauteng Department of Health says nine of the deceased are staff members of the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Scores of people are being treated for third-degree burns.
Police arrested the 32-year-old driver, and he’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
He faces charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property.
The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital is still not taking new patients.
It’s urging patients to use other facilities.
Affected families are advised to visit the Germiston forensic pathology services to identify their loved ones.
