iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18

Twitter
23 mins ago 1 min read

The death toll in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 18.

The Gauteng Department of Health says nine of the deceased are staff members of the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Scores of people are being treated for third-degree burns.

Police arrested the 32-year-old driver, and he’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

He faces charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property.

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital is still not taking new patients.

It’s urging patients to use other facilities.

Affected families are advised to visit the Germiston forensic pathology services to identify their loved ones.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

5 min read

Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna

13 mins ago
1 min read

Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort

29 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Appeals For Safe Driving During Festive Season

39 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

2 days ago
1 min read

Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

2 days ago
3 min read

U.S. Deep Freeze Leaves Nearly 2 million Without Power, Thousands Of Flights Canceled

2 days ago
1 min read

Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

3 days ago
1 min read

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

5 days ago
2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

5 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

5 days ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

7 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Arsenal Stretch Lead To Seven Points As Premier League Returns, Newcastle Go Second

2 mins ago
5 min read

Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna

13 mins ago
1 min read

Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18

23 mins ago
1 min read

Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort

29 mins ago

Share