Bokgabo Poo’s Mother Desperate To Find Missing Body Parts

The mother of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo who was kidnapped and whose body was found dismembered has called for the death penalty to be brought back.
Bokgabo Poo went missing last week.
During a community-wide search, her leg was found in a shallow grave.
The rest of her mutilated body was discovered a few meters away.
In what turned into a dramatic court appearance, the 30-year-old man suspected of killing her remains behind bars.
Bokgabo’s mother is desperate for her child’s missing body parts to be found.
“The justice system? The guy was out on bail when he did this to my daughter. What could the justice system do now?” asked Tsholofelo Poo.
“Perhaps they could bring back the death penalty? Or perhaps they could throw the case out so that we can catch him out on the streets. I don’t see the justice system doing any justice for Bokgabo now.
“He still hasn’t said anything. I still can’t find the rest of her remains. How many more months? How many more years is it going take for him to tell us where the rest of my daughter’s body is? So it’s all up in God’s hands. I don’t think the justice system will do anything.”
The case has been postponed to 24 October.
