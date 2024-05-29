Boeing Chooses Ethiopia Over Kenya and South Africa for its Africa Headquarters

Boeing has selected Ethiopia as the location for its African headquarters, favoring it over Kenya and South Africa due to Ethiopia’s exemplary aviation safety record. This decision is perhaps the result of Ethiopian Airlines’ strong commitment to Boeing, including becoming the company’s first African customer for the Boeing 777X and last year’s order of 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 20 Boeing 737 Max planes, despite the aerospace company’s recent challenges. To head the new establishment, Boeing appointed Henok Shawl, a former Ethiopian Airlines’ employee with extensive experience in aviation and telecommunications. Boeing projects that African carriers will need 1,030 new aircraft over the next two decades to meet international standards and its decision to set up shop on the continent is likely influenced by this development.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER