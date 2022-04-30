Boehly In Exclusive Negotiations To Buy Chelsea For $3 Billion- source

The consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is in exclusive negotations to buy Premier League club Chelsea for $3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Boehly’s consortium was one of a number of bidders who had approached New York bank Raine with bids to purchase the team, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government.
More Stories
From ‘Boom Boom’ To Bust, Becker Must Now Serve Time
Chelsea Boss Tuchel Relishing First Meeting With Lampard
Boehly In Exclusive Talks Over Chelsea Purchase, Ratcliffe Makes Late Bid
Greenwood To Remain On Bail Until Mid-June
Liverpool’s Salah Named FWA Men’s Footballer Of The Year
Belarusian Azarenka Finds No Sense In Wimbledon Ban
Verstappen To The Max As Ferrari’s Homecoming Turns Sour
Pulisic Strikes Late As Chelsea Squeeze Past West Ham
Revitalised Burnley Move Out Of Bottom Three With Win Over Wolves
Hamilton Still 100% Committed To Mercedes
Man City Keep Up Pace In Title Race, Arsenal Go Fourth
Stuttering Tottenham Held By Brentford In Stalemate