Body Retrieved At Thembisa Plaza From July 2021 Riots

18 mins ago 1 min read

The discovery of a body inside Shoprite at Thembisa Plaza has given desperate families some hope of finding their missing loved ones.

Several people were trapped inside the store unable to escape after a gas explosion during the 2021 July riots.

Contractors were working at one of the retailers affected by the 2021 July unrest when this gruesome discovery was made.

Construction at Thembisa Plaza has been halted and police have started their investigation.

It is believed the body could be one of the victims of the riots, as some families are still missing their loved ones.

Caiphus Moremi is one of those who has been looking for his wife since the unrest.

She left home to go to Thembisa Plaza and has not been seen since.

Left behind with four children, Moremi says he does not know what to tell them anymore.

Milena Rodrigues is still searching for her mother.

She said the discovery is opening old wounds.

