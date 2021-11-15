Body Parts Found In Soweto Home

The friend of the Soweto man in custody after body parts were found in his fridge says he confessed to him as to who the body parts belong to.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after his new girlfriend, visiting for the weekend, made the grisly discovery.

The man attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself multiple time after he was apprehended by community members.

The murder has sent shockwaves in Protea Glen, with neighbours condemning the incident.

They allege the suspect had been staying with his live-in girlfriend for over a year.

But police say they are yet to identify the remains. The suspect is still receiving treatment in the hospital, where he is being kept under police guard.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house has appealed for privacy. He says his family is still shocked and is battling to come to terms with the gruesome discovery.

Share with your network!