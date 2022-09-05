Bobi Wine Takes His Fight to Venice

At the current Venice International Film Festival, a documentary about Uganda is garnering a lot of attention. Entitled Bobi Wine: Ghetto President, it tells the story of the musician/activist’s rise to stardom and his commitment to social justice and democracy in Uganda. The film shows how Wine has endeavored to be that voice, both in song and in speech. It traces the start of his grassroots political campaign in 2017 up to 2021, when he ran against Museveni in the presidential elections, and lost, in what many international organizations deemed was a questionable outcome, with claims of vote tampering and fraud. Ghetto President is directed by Christopher Sharp, who was born in Uganda, and Moses Buyo, an activist who took over camera duties when the film’s previous camera people left the production. Both Sharp and Buyo knew of Wine through his music and had been fans of the messages he sought to share in his music. Following Wine and his wife, Barbie, with fly-on-the-wall footage, the film immerses the audience in their relationship and the trials its undergone as a result of Wine’s political activities. Festival director Alberto Barbera called the documentary “powerful” and “unbelievable,” and it’s received positive reviews so far, with Deadline lauding its ‘stirring’ scenes and message of hope.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

