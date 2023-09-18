Bob Van Dijk resigns as Prosus and Naspers CEO

Bob van Dijk, the CEO of consumer internet group Prosus and its parent company Naspers, has stepped down.

Van Dijk’s departure as CEO comes with an immediate resignation from the two boards. This is the result of what the group refers to as a mutual accord.

Naspers acknowledged the decision to cut ways with Van Dijk after nearly a decade in a shareholder letter.

Van Dijk has also led Prosus, albeit for a shorter period since the company’s initial listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2019.

Van Dijk will remain an independent consultant for at least another year, until September 2024, despite the divorce.

Ervin Tu, the group’s current chief investment officer, will serve as interim CEO.