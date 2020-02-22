Bo-Kaap Community Approaches SCA To Stop Erection Of 60-metre High Building

The Bo-Kaap community has on Friday taken its plea to halt an 18-story development to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Residents in the area have been fighting for the preservation of their cultural heritage for several years.
Buitengracht Properties wants to build a 60-metre high, mixed-use building in the historic area.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association’s Fowzia Achmat says they have been fighting against this development for years.
“The Western Cape High Court dismissed an application brought about by the Bo-Kaap Civic Association and others to review and set aside a decision by the municipal planning tribunal in June 2016. For us, it was important to take it to a higher level, which is the appeal court.”
She said allowing this development dubbed the ‘Monster Building’ would destroy the area’s historic urban landscape.
More Stories
Mining Industry Leaders Give Eskom’s De Ruyter Thumbs Up
Prasa Disputes Competition Commission’s Reasoning
Myeni Pleads Poverty, Despite ‘Earning’ Over R4m Since 2016
Bongani Bongo A Victim Of A Political Agenda, Says Mosebenzi Zwane
Parly Committee Send Sascoc Board Packing For Disorganisation
SIU Gets Court Order To Set Aside Eskom, Tegeta Multibillion Rand Contract