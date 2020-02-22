Sat. Feb 22nd, 2020

Bo-Kaap Community Approaches SCA To Stop Erection Of 60-metre High Building

EWN

The Bo-Kaap community has on Friday taken its plea to halt an 18-story development to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Residents in the area have been fighting for the preservation of their cultural heritage for several years.

Buitengracht Properties wants to build a 60-metre high, mixed-use building in the historic area.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association’s Fowzia Achmat says they have been fighting against this development for years.

“The Western Cape High Court dismissed an application brought about by the Bo-Kaap Civic Association and others to review and set aside a decision by the municipal planning tribunal in June 2016. For us, it was important to take it to a higher level, which is the appeal court.”

She said allowing this development dubbed the ‘Monster Building’ would destroy the area’s historic urban landscape.

