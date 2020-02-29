Blues End Stormers’ Flawless Run

Share with your network!

The Blues halted Stormers’ unbeaten run with an outstanding 33-14 victory at Newlands on Saturday.

The win is the Blues’ second one on the road following the 23-20 win over the Bulls last weekend at Loftus Versfeld.

While for the Stormers the defeat denies them a fifth straight win.

The Stormers scored two tries courtesy of Juarno Augustus and Sergeal Petersen. Damien Willemse added two successful conversions.

For the Blues Dalton Papalii scored a five-pointer and Joe Marchant bagged a brace.

Flyhalf Otere Black had an impeccable outing with the boot as he added three conversions and four penalties to the Blues’ tally.

It was perfect weather conditions for running rugby and the Blues certainly did not disappoint. They were fine form while the hosts appeared lacklustre and disinterested.

They struggled with all areas, the line-outs were troubling and the scrums were also below par. While they also conceded 11 penalties compared to Blues’ six.

The Blues were the first team on the board courtesy of a successful penalty by Black.

The visitors continued to enjoy possession and after some accurate interplay by Black and Stephen Perofeta, wing Joe Marchant strolled over the line for the first try of the match. Black added the extra for the 10-0 lead after 10 minutes.

The Blue made scoring look easy and extended their lead when Wilco Louw conceded a scrum penalty just outside the 22.

The Stormers had no answer for the Blues’ versatility on attack, and were still scoreless after the first quarter.

In contrast, the Blues kept the scoreboard ticking. Dalton Papalii bagged the Blues’s second try, having to beat only Herschell Jantjies on his way over. 20-0 after 20 minutes.

It took the hosts 26 minutes to finally produced a noteworthy attack. From a scrum penalty advantage, followed by strong carries by Pieter-Steph du Toit and skipper Steven Kitshoff, Jaurno Augustus powered over from close-range. Willemse added the easy extras.

The momentum shift momentarily as the Blues went down the 14-man, Mark Telea handed a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Petersen

The extra man handed Stormers the perfect platform to punish the Blues, but all their efforts were nullified by a Kitshoff knock-on.

Stormers eventually got the points when Petersen run a great line from behind the maul and dived over the line for the five points.

But Blues hit back immediately thanks to some horrendous line-out throwing by Scarra Ntubeni, the Blues counter-attacked before Marchant went over the chalk for his double.

Black added the extras for the 27-14 lead ar the break.

Although finding it difficult to retain their rhythm, the Blues were fully in control as they kept the Stormers inside their own 22. Black added two successful penalties kicks to conclude the win for the Aucklanders.

The Stormers have a bye next week, while the Blues take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, March 7.

Man of the match: The were loads of standout performers for the Blues, Stephen Perofeta, Joe Marchant and Mark Telea were just impressive. While in the pack Dalton Papalii and Tom Robinson were ruthless at the breakdown. However our nod goes to Otere Black for decisionmaking and also his accurate kicks which was vital for the win.

The scorers:

For Stormers:

Tries: Augustus, Petersen

Cons: Willemse 2

For Blues:

Tries: Marchant 2, Papalii

Cons: Black 3

Pens: Black 4

Yellow card: Mark Telea (Blues, 28 – dangerous tackle)

Teams

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 John Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Blues: 15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Thomas Faiane, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Jacob Pierce, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Sione Mafileo 2 Kurt Eklund, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Replacements: 16 Luteru Tolai, 17 Marcel Renata, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Aaron Carroll, 20 Blake Gibson, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Matt Duffie.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), Divan Uys (South Africa)

TMO: Joey Klaaste-Salmans (South Africa)

