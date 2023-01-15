Blossoming Creativity

Blessed with an incredibly rich and unique environment, Africans are increasingly oriented toward efforts to conserve it. In South Africa, two new initiatives by the Grootbos Nature Reserve aim to inspire devotion to the beauty and diversity of the country’s botanical world. Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, a 123-hectare property located between Stanford and Gansbaai in the Western Cape, is celebrating 25 years of documenting and conserving the Cape floral kingdom with these two projects. Grootbos Florilegium features botanical illustrations of the rare, endangered and charismatic plants found on the nature reserve, as rendered by 44 local and international artists. The monumental collection of more than 120 original artworks is not only the first contemporary florilegium in Africa, but is also the first in the world to feature pollinators alongside plants.
