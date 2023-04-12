Of The Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa Conference

The inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa conference, in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco, will be held in Marrakesh on June 13-14, 2023

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications agency and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been invited to join the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa Advisory Board (https://apo-opa.info/43rH0PR) as a founding member.

The event will bring together leaders from the private and public sectors to discuss the world’s most pressing issues. These include the impact of a slowing global economy, rising food and energy prices, supply-chain shocks, tightening financial conditions, and the growing risk of distress among sovereign borrowers.

As a founding member of the advisory board, Nicolas will assist in the development of the conference program and audience, and serve as a champion for the event.

Other members of the advisory board include H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area; Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank); Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50; Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Sérgio Pimenta, Regional Vice President for Africa of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Africa’s increasing importance on the global economic stage has been the driving force behind the Gateway Africa conference, and Morocco, ranked No. 1 in Africa on the Climate Change Performance Index 2022, is a venue that perfectly reflects Bloomberg New Economy’s five editorial pillars: Finance, Commerce, Sustainability, Resilience, and Security.

Michael Bloomberg commented: “As we expand our New Economy gatherings to Africa, we look forward to broadening our conversations in Morocco – a major gateway for global trade and climate action. Our event will put a special focus on sustainability and resilience, issues critical to the future of every country, and of special importance to King Mohammed VI. We expect our global community of business and government leaders will get a lot out of it.”

Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard brings a wealth of experience in business, as well as a vast network of prominent connections to his role as advisory board member.

Nicolas founded APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) in 2007, and has seen it develop into the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. APO Group counts among its 300+ clients some of the biggest multinational companies, public institutions and sporting organizations operating in Africa, including the likes of FIFA, Canon, and the European Investment Bank. APO Group revenue grew 60% year on year in 2022.

Over the years, both Nicolas and APO Group have been committed to changing the narrative about Africa, working with their clients and partners to ensure international audiences have access to positive African stories.

Nicolas sits on several advisory boards, task forces, and international committees, imparting his knowledge and expertise to diverse organizations. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://apo-opa.info/3KnBFQM), the Task Force for the FIFA – CAF Infrastructure Development Project (https://apo-opa.info/43t4vYG), and the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber (https://apo-opa.info/3KyaVgL), the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (https://apo-opa.info/43q9LfO), the EurAfrican Forum (https://apo-opa.info/3ME9P5S), and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) (https://apo-opa.info/3EyQLSj).

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting new initiative that will bring the attention of the world to Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Bloomberg is one of the most influential and recognizable names in global business and media, so it is fantastic news that the Bloomberg New Economy community will gather in Morocco to discuss the kind of issues that are affecting people in Africa and all over the world.”

