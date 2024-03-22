Blinken Visits Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel to Discuss the Palestinian Territory’s Future

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday began his sixth trip to the Middle East since the eruption of conflict between Israel and Hamas, his latest bid to compel Israel to ease its assault on the battered territory and identify a post-conflict plan that could lead to a Palestinian state. State Department officials do not expect the brief visit — a day in Saudi Arabia, a day in Egypt and just a few hours in Israel — to yield major breakthroughs, but they hope to advance discussions that have consumed much of Blinken’s focus for months. In Cairo, Blinken will meet Arab foreign ministers to negotiate how to administer Gaza after the fighting stops. And there will also be conversations about a possible cease-fire in parallel with negotiations taking place in Qatar.



SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST