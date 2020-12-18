Blaze Rips Through Cape Town Informal Settlement

A fire has torn through roughly a thousand shacks in the Masiphumelele informal settlement.
Thursday’s wildfire in Cape Town left thousands of people destitute.
Community members tried to salvage what they could on Friday.
The City of Cape Town is working to declare a local disaster within the next 72 hours, which would be the only way to release emergency funds to assist the area informal settlement’s residents.
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of the fire.
