Blackouts Pushed To Stage 4

The power utility has implemented stage 4 power cuts with immediate effect.
Eskom says this is due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service.
Stage four will be implemented until 5am on Thursday.
Thereafter it will be stage 3 until 4pm.
Eskom says the stage 4 blackouts will be implemented until further notice.
More Stories
Death Toll In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Rises To 27
Three Arrested For Alleged Racism At Resort
Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna
Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18
Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort
Mbalula Appeals For Safe Driving During Festive Season
Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning
Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast
U.S. Deep Freeze Leaves Nearly 2 million Without Power, Thousands Of Flights Canceled
Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg
ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote
ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation