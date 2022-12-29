iAfrica

Blackouts Pushed To Stage 4

Eskom power
11 mins ago 1 min read

The power utility has implemented stage 4 power cuts with immediate effect.

Eskom says this is due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service.

Stage four will be implemented until 5am on Thursday.

Thereafter it will be stage 3 until 4pm.

Eskom says the stage 4 blackouts will be implemented until further notice.

