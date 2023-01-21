Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

Mum’s the word on the country’s electricity crisis. Neither Eskom nor the government has given any updates on the situation and when rolling blackouts will end.

On Friday, the President’s Coordinating Council met behind closed doors to discuss the crisis.

It followed a meeting between political leaders, the National Energy Crisis Committee, and Eskom.

South Africans have endured rolling blackouts with power cuts pushed as high as Stage 6 for almost a week.

Stage 3 blackouts are underway, with an easing to Stage 2, set for Sunday.

Eskom was to give an update earlier this week but called it off when executives had to meet the government.

The utility also faces legal challenges over the damage caused by crippling outages.

