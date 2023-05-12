Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa

There’s still no clear indication from the president as to when blackouts will end, except to say the end is in sight.
Surprising since South Africa has endured various forms of power cuts for nearly sixteen years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa assures South Africans though that the new Electricity Minister and his Mineral Resources and Energy counterparts are hard at work to put power cuts behind us.
He fielded questions in Parliament on Thursday where blackouts stole the show.
“A great deal of work is being done as much as we are going through challenges of continuing load-shedding,” Ramaphosa said.
“I do believe that the end should be in sight soon as all these efforts will bear fruit.”
More Stories
US Welcomes Inquiry Into Claims That SA Assisted Russia With Weapons
SA-Russia Alleged Arms Deal Could Threaten Economic Ties Between US And SA
Starbucks South Africa Celebrates Tiny Owls Baby Home
CCID Builds Tower Of Trash In The Middle Of The Cape Town CBD In Anti-Litter Activation
Rand Breaches R19/$ Mark For The First Time Since 2020
NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency
Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies
My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom
KZN Flooding Risk High Alert
NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power
Wagner Group Signals It Will Stay In Bakhmut After Prigozhin Threatened To Pull Forces