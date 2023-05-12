Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa

There’s still no clear indication from the president as to when blackouts will end, except to say the end is in sight.

Surprising since South Africa has endured various forms of power cuts for nearly sixteen years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assures South Africans though that the new Electricity Minister and his Mineral Resources and Energy counterparts are hard at work to put power cuts behind us.

He fielded questions in Parliament on Thursday where blackouts stole the show.

“A great deal of work is being done as much as we are going through challenges of continuing load-shedding,” Ramaphosa said.

“I do believe that the end should be in sight soon as all these efforts will bear fruit.”

