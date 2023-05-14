Blackouts On Stage 3 Until Further Notice

Blackouts have been downgraded to Stage 3 until further notice.

Eskom says power cuts were suspended just after midnight until 7.45am on Sunday morning.

Thereafter it resumed on Stage 3.

This is due to lower demand for power.

Eskom says an update will be published as soon as there are any significant changes.

14 May 2023:



