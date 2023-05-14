iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Blackouts On Stage 3 Until Further Notice

Eskom power
2 hours ago 1 min read

Blackouts have been downgraded to Stage 3 until further notice.

Eskom says power cuts were suspended just after midnight until 7.45am on Sunday morning.

Thereafter it resumed on Stage 3.

This is due to lower demand for power.

Eskom says an update will be published as soon as there are any significant changes.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NICD Confirms Outbreak But Says No Reason To Panic

2 hours ago
4 min read

Turkey Votes In Pivotal Elections That Could End Erdogan’s 20-Year Rule

2 hours ago
1 min read

Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

US Welcomes Inquiry Into Claims That SA Assisted Russia With Weapons

2 days ago
2 min read

SA-Russia Alleged Arms Deal Could Threaten Economic Ties Between US And SA

2 days ago
2 min read

Starbucks South Africa Celebrates Tiny Owls Baby Home

2 days ago
3 min read

CCID Builds Tower Of Trash In The Middle Of The Cape Town CBD In Anti-Litter Activation

2 days ago
1 min read

Rand Breaches R19/$ Mark For The First Time Since 2020

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

5 days ago
Bank hacking
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

5 days ago
1 min read

My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

5 days ago
1 min read

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank

12 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms Outbreak But Says No Reason To Panic

2 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Blackouts On Stage 3 Until Further Notice

2 hours ago
4 min read

Turkey Votes In Pivotal Elections That Could End Erdogan’s 20-Year Rule

2 hours ago

Share