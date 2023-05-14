Blackouts On Stage 3 Until Further Notice

Blackouts have been downgraded to Stage 3 until further notice.
Eskom says power cuts were suspended just after midnight until 7.45am on Sunday morning.
Thereafter it resumed on Stage 3.
This is due to lower demand for power.
Eskom says an update will be published as soon as there are any significant changes.
More Stories
NICD Confirms Outbreak But Says No Reason To Panic
Turkey Votes In Pivotal Elections That Could End Erdogan’s 20-Year Rule
Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa
US Welcomes Inquiry Into Claims That SA Assisted Russia With Weapons
SA-Russia Alleged Arms Deal Could Threaten Economic Ties Between US And SA
Starbucks South Africa Celebrates Tiny Owls Baby Home
CCID Builds Tower Of Trash In The Middle Of The Cape Town CBD In Anti-Litter Activation
Rand Breaches R19/$ Mark For The First Time Since 2020
NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency
Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies
My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom