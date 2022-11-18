Blackouts Escalated To Stage 4

Eskom has implemented Stage 4 power cuts are underway until further notice.

The utility says the increase in power cuts is due to breakdowns amounting to more than 17,000 megawatts.

It also blames low pumped storage dam levels and a lack of diesel.

Eskom announced earlier this week it will embark on a major maintenance project which will see capacity unavailable for a number of months.

