Blackouts Escalated To Stage 4

Eskom has implemented Stage 4 power cuts are underway until further notice.
The utility says the increase in power cuts is due to breakdowns amounting to more than 17,000 megawatts.
It also blames low pumped storage dam levels and a lack of diesel.
Eskom announced earlier this week it will embark on a major maintenance project which will see capacity unavailable for a number of months.
More Stories
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries
Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing
Hout Bay Taxi Association Calls Out CoCT Over Permit Delays
SA Warned Of Another National Shutdown
SAHRC Assessing DA’s Complaint Against Bheki Cele
Search Continues For 72 people Missing Since April floods – KZN govt
Ukrainian Grain Export Deal Extended Four Months
Ukrainian Air Defense Missile Likely Caused Explosion in Poland
City Of Cape Town Cuts Off Illegal Connections
Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston
ActionSA Takes eThekwini Metro To Court
Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage