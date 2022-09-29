iAfrica

Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa, and sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe, speaking during a national address from the Union Buildings. Picture: GCIS
5 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ongoing blackouts are eroding people’s trust in government.

Ramaphosa was speaking after his speech was ironically interrupted by power cuts at the Local Government Summit in Boksburg.

The two-day meeting was aimed at finding ways for municipalities to improve governance and service delivery to residents.

