“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Gets Rave Reviews from African Moviegoers 

The original Black Panther film represented a new dawn for Africa-focused storytelling, and its sequel is proving to be equally powerful. Inspiring in its depiction of an advanced African civilization, it wins rave reviews from African moviegoers, who praise the positive representation of the continent, and its focus on issues of colonization and exploitation. The original “Black Panther” — the first Marvel movie to have a Black director and a predominantly Black cast — also sparked excitement across the continent. In Ethiopia, some claimed their own country as the inspiration for Wakanda, noting that Ethiopia was the only country in Africa not to be colonized during Europe’s “Scramble for Africa” in the 19th century. Across East, West and South Africa, Disney reported, “Black Panther” was the highest-grossing film of all time.
More Stories
What to Eat and Drink in South Africa
‘Nanny’ Review: Filmmaker Employs African Folklore in a Haunting Black Horror Film
Finding New Meaning in Timeless Music
Unesco Adds Tunisia’s Harissa and Morocco’s Rai to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
At the Edge of the Sahara, a New Model for Refined Regenerative Tourism is being Trailblazed
Victoria Falls Safari Spa has Officially Opened in Zimbabwe
Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week
Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa
Lebo M on 25 Years of The Lion King on Broadway
Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site
A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums
7 Young African Women Dominating the Turntables