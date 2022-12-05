“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Gets Rave Reviews from African Moviegoers 

The original Black Panther film represented a new dawn for Africa-focused storytelling, and its sequel is proving to be equally powerful. Inspiring in its depiction of an advanced African civilization, it wins rave reviews from African moviegoers, who praise the positive representation of the continent, and its focus on issues of colonization and exploitation. The original “Black Panther” — the first Marvel movie to have a Black director and a predominantly Black cast — also sparked excitement across the continent. In Ethiopia, some claimed their own country as the inspiration for Wakanda, noting that Ethiopia was the only country in Africa not to be colonized during Europe’s “Scramble for Africa” in the 19th century. Across East, West and South Africa, Disney reported, “Black Panther” was the highest-grossing film of all time.

