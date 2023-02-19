Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech

The Jenesis House is heavily inspired by African and Asian influences, in reflection of Laforcarde’s cultural background. For its Chèque Out: Marrakech, Morocco retreat available on dates in November, The Jenesis House selected a truly magical location. Lanterns cast a soft glow on the red walls and brick courtyard of this traditionally inspired retreat outside Marrakech. The 20 bedrooms are furnished with classic Moroccan rugs as well as streamlined modern furnishings. The setting was inspired by the works of fashion at the nearby Yves Saint Laurent Museum and the Majorelle Garden.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector