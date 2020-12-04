iAfrica

Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly

Image: Pexels

2 mins ago 1 min read

Black Friday 2020 showed negative annual growth, according to clearinghouse BankServAfrica which analyses transactions over a period.

The figures are significant as they indicate how consumers and retailers are performing under the current tough economic conditions.

BankServeAfrica tallied the figures for the main Black Friday Day, including some specials that have been running for a month.

Total transaction volumes have plunged by 33-percent compared to last year.

The total value of those transactions is down by more than 50-percent.

Transactions tracked by BankServeAfrica measured R6-billion last year, which carried a 106-percent year-on-year growth.

Read the Full Report Here

