iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Black Cops Set To Testify Are Hypocrites – Malema

Photo Credit: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Tuesday labelled the black policemen who would be testifying against him as hypocrites.

Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates on a charge of assault.

They allegedly assaulted a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018. They have denied these charges.

Malema took a swipe at black police officers during his address to his supporters outside court. He accused them of being cowards who were scared of arresting white people.

“They are black outside and white inside. They’re here to defend a white man against their own,” he said.

Malema also said common assault charges against police officers, should be scrapped.

“Police get pushed every day. If they were to open common assault cases, then there would be no dockets available because police get pushed every day.”

Malema was speaking after appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court on assault charges.

Malema and Ndlozi were expected back in court on 28 October when the trial begins.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Cele And Ayanda Dlodlo Meet With Senekal Communities

3 hours ago
1 min read

Winde Wants Probe After Dozens Catch Covid-19 At CT Club

3 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 18 000 Mark

4 hours ago
2 min read

Gwede Mantashe Sets Out Post-Pandemic Plan For South Africa’s Energy Sector

22 hours ago
1 min read

Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail

23 hours ago
1 min read

DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa

1 day ago
1 min read

Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions

1 day ago
1 min read

888 New Infections But Recovery Rate Holding Steady

1 day ago
1 min read

Bheki Cele Launches IPID Hotline To Report Crooked Cops

2 days ago
1 min read

Deputy Police Commissioner Arrested

2 days ago
7 min read

Government Has Gazetted The Expropriation Bill

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

First Ever Life Coaching Cartoon Launches In SA

1 hour ago
4 min read

World Food Day: How Is South Africa Handling Food Security?

2 hours ago
4 min read

How To Make Smart Savings On Your Business Travel In A Recession

2 hours ago
3 min read

Matrics: Don’t Delay Your Higher Education Applications

2 hours ago