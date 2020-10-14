Black Cops Set To Testify Are Hypocrites – Malema

Share with your network!

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Tuesday labelled the black policemen who would be testifying against him as hypocrites.

Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates on a charge of assault.

They allegedly assaulted a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018. They have denied these charges.

Malema took a swipe at black police officers during his address to his supporters outside court. He accused them of being cowards who were scared of arresting white people.

“They are black outside and white inside. They’re here to defend a white man against their own,” he said.

Malema also said common assault charges against police officers, should be scrapped.

“Police get pushed every day. If they were to open common assault cases, then there would be no dockets available because police get pushed every day.”

Malema was speaking after appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court on assault charges.

Malema and Ndlozi were expected back in court on 28 October when the trial begins.

