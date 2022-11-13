Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates

During the northern hemisphere summer of 2022, yet another round of extreme heat waves roasted Eurasia, North America and northern Africa – a stark reminder that these conditions are becoming the new normal.
These events can have a devastating impact on wildlife. For instance, reports of large-scale deaths of birds have become regular in recent years, as we’ve seen in Patagonia, Argentina and Spain. These events underscore the need to understand the ability of birds (and other animals) to tolerate extreme heat. This information will be essential for predicting where and when future mortality events could occur. It can also tell us which species will be most affected.
More Stories
10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022
Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash
Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther
Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar
The Best of ART X Lagos 2022
Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris
Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa
Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space
Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition