Binder Claims Historic MotoGP Win

Photo Credit: @MotoGP/Twitter

4 hours ago

Brad Binder became the first South African to win a premier class race in his rookie year when he blitzed the field to win the Czech MotoGP on Sunday.

The rookie started the race in 7th position on his KTM to win by four seconds ahead of Italian Franco Morbidelli and Frenchman, Johann Zarco in third.

Once he hit the front, Binder was faultless as he knocked it out the park lap by lap until he crossed the finish line to claim what will be the biggest victory of his career.

Binder’s win makes him the first rider to win in the premier class in his rookie year since reigning world champion Marc Marquez in Austin, Texas in 2013.

The win pushes Binder up to fifth place in the overall championship standings, with a double-header to come at KTM’s home track at Spielberg, in Austria.

