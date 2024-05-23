Binance Tax Evasion Case Adjourned After Executive No-Show

Nigeria’s tax handling agency, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), filed a tax evasion case against Binance Holdings Limited earlier this year. The case, set for a Federal High Court in Abuja, was adjourned after executive Tigran Gambaryan failed to appear in court. Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, who fled the country in March, face a 4-count charge of tax evasion following accusations they didn’t register with the FIRS to pay relevant taxes. The agency claims that Binance offered taxable services to subscribers without issuing invoices to determine their VAT payments. Gambaryan’s counsel, Chukwuka Ikwuazo (SAN), explained that his client’s absence was due to his incarceration with the Correctional Service, which rejected the request to present him to the court. The court adjourned the case to June 14 for arraignment.



SOURCE: CHANNELS TV