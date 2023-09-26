Billions Of Rand Pledged For Just Energy Transition

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa has received around R225 billion in pledges for the country’s Just Energy Transition.

Mashatile was speaking at the 9th Unesco Engineering Conference in Pretoria on Monday.

Mashatile says government is looking at getting additional finance.

He says this will not only help address the energy crisis but keep the environment clean.

“We do welcome the pledges that South Africa has received for its Just Energy Transition which now stands at about $11.9 billion,” he said.

“The country is therefore mobilising additional finance including grants to facilitate the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy and this will help reduce the impact of load shedding while keeping our environment clean.”