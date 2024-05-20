Billions in Invisible Gold Discovered in Johannesburg’s Mine Dumps

A researcher has uncovered a staggering amount of invisible gold, worth $24 billion, in the mine dumps of Johannesburg, South Africa. Dr. Ncamiso Matsebula found that the gold particles are so tiny that they are almost impossible to detect with traditional methods. This discovery could revolutionize the gold mining industry, allowing for the extraction of previously overlooked resources. Dr. Matsebula’s work highlights the potential of reprocessing mine dumps, turning waste into wealth, and bringing economic benefits to the region. This innovative approach could also reduce environmental hazards associated with mine dumps.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA