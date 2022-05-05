iAfrica

Bill Gates Goes One-on-One with African Journalists Regarding the Next Pandemic

23 mins ago 1 min read

Philanthropist Bill Gates believes we can prevent another pandemic from killing millions of people and devastating the global economy. In his new book titled How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, he lays out clearly and convincingly what the world should have learned from COVID-19 and what all of us can do to ward off another disaster like it. Relying on the shared knowledge of the world’s foremost experts and on his own experience of combating fatal diseases through the Gates Foundation, he first helps us understand the science of infectious diseases. Then he shows us how the nations of the world, working in conjunction with one another and with the private sector, can not only ward off another COVID-like pandemic but also eliminate all respiratory diseases, including the flu.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

