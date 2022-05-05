Bill Gates Goes One-on-One with African Journalists Regarding the Next Pandemic

Philanthropist Bill Gates believes we can prevent another pandemic from killing millions of people and devastating the global economy. In his new book titled How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, he lays out clearly and convincingly what the world should have learned from COVID-19 and what all of us can do to ward off another disaster like it. Relying on the shared knowledge of the world’s foremost experts and on his own experience of combating fatal diseases through the Gates Foundation, he first helps us understand the science of infectious diseases. Then he shows us how the nations of the world, working in conjunction with one another and with the private sector, can not only ward off another COVID-like pandemic but also eliminate all respiratory diseases, including the flu.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
The Importance of Ger’alta in Ethiopia
Efforts by the Central Bank of Egypt towards Financial Inclusion and a Cash-less Society
44% of Tunisia’s Beaches at Risk of Erosion
A Female Led Fishing Community in Gambia
Russian Mercenaries Accused of Summarily Executing, Torturing and Beating Civilians in the CAR
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Starts Two-day Visit to Nigeria
Pollution Levels in Kampala are Up to Seven Times Higher than WHO Recommends
President Samia Hassan is Mending Frayed Relations with the West
Passengers from Nigeria Train Attack Used as Human Shields
The Hunter Becomes the Protector in this East African Village
Nigerian Home Concierge Services Scheduling Platform Goes East
Uganda’s Tax Reforms are Dipping into the Profits of Local Businesses