Biker, 2 School Children Killed In Olifantsfontein Taxi Crash

Emergency services have cordoned off the scene around Monday morning’s deadly crash in Olifantsfontein that claimed the lives of three people, including two schoolchildren.

It’s understood a taxi carrying 21 pupils crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said that the children were en route to school from Tembisa when the collision happened.

Spokesperson William Tladi: “The minibus taxi was ferrying children from Tembisa to a primary school crashed into a motorbike and in that crash, unfortunately, the biker lost his life and two primary school pupils lost their lives as well.”

EWN