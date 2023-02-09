Big Business Wants Tax Relief

The country’s top companies are demanding tax relief.
They say this will mitigate the impact of power cuts.
The Consumer Goods Council has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
It wants him to scrap the sugar tax and suspend the fuel and Road Accident Fund levies for the industry.
The letter was penned on behalf of CEOs, including those of Shoprite, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands.
It says the cost of generators is unsustainable and will result in higher prices for already-embattled consumers.
The council is hoping the issue will be addressed in the State of the Nation Address.
