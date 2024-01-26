Skip to content

Biden’s Special Assistant on African Affairs to Step Down from his Post

Judd Devermont, who joined the White House staff in October 2021 as National Security Council Senior Director for African Affairs, was the author of the influential “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” white paper for the Biden administration, which was announced in August 2022. The strategy was followed by the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, in which Biden pledged $55 billion towards supporting a revamped vision for the U.S. on the continent. Devermont is joining Washington D.C.-based Kupanda Capital, a private equity investor whose Africa-focused portfolio includes Fraym, a geospatial data company, climate fintech platform Nithio , and Lagos-based music label Mavin Records whose roster features some of the hottest Afrobeats stars. He will have a role as the firm’s Operating Partner, focused on innovation.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

Share