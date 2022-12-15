iAfrica

Biden Salutes Morocco for Being the First African Nation to Make it so far in the World Cup

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday kept short a speech to African leaders and joined Morocco’s prime minister to watch the country play in a historic World Cup semifinal against France. Biden, not known for being punctual or concise, was keenly aware of the World Cup match in Qatar as he addressed nearly 50 heads of state gathered in Washington. “I know you’re saying to yourselves, make it short, Biden, there’s a semifinal game coming up. I get it,” he said to laughter and applause. He quipped that he saw climate envoy John Kerry, a well-known fan of soccer, nodding in agreement. Biden stayed true to his word, wrapping up shortly after kickoff. He then watched the match with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and several other leaders attending the summit at central Washington’s convention centre, according to the White House.

