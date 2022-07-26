Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

The ANC in Limpopo maintains the ‘step-aside’ rule is inconsistent with the country’s Constitution and this is why it wants the policy scrapped.

The province says it’ll now lobby other regions to have the rule done away with altogether.

Just a day after new ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal announced that the province wants the rule to be scrapped, ANC branches in Limpopo made a similar pronouncement on Monday.

