iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

EWN

8 mins ago 1 min read

The ANC in Limpopo maintains the ‘step-aside’ rule is inconsistent with the country’s Constitution and this is why it wants the policy scrapped.

The province says it’ll now lobby other regions to have the rule done away with altogether.

Just a day after new ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal announced that the province wants the rule to be scrapped, ANC branches in Limpopo made a similar pronouncement on Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

5 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 mins ago
1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

1 day ago
3 min read

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

3 days ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

4 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

5 mins ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

8 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer