Bheki Cele Pay Respects to Police Officers Killed in CT

Bheki Cele, the police minister, is visiting the families of the two killed police officers in Gugulethu and Mfuleni.

A week after five people were slain in another mass shooting, off-duty Warrant Officer Lindela Mrhaqisa was one of five individuals shot and killed in Gugulethu on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Mfuleni also saw the discovery of the murder of a female officer.

Mrhaqisa was a polite, committed, and focused police officer who was consistently on time and conducted himself professionally, according to deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.

The deceased had been Mathale’s guardian since 2019. He was a member of the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Service Division.

On Monday afternoon, Cele and other senior South African Police Service officials were due to pay a visit to Mrhaqisa’s family before paying a visit to the family of a different police officer who had been discovered dead in Mfuleni the previous day.

