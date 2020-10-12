Bheki Cele Launches IPID Hotline To Report Crooked Cops

Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a toll-free number IPID number which the public can use to report police officers committing crimes.
So how does the 24-hour hotline work?
“All the public does is call the number. It will go straight to a complaint receptionist who will take down the complaint. Once it’s registered, it’s allocated to an investigator. The next day the investigator will be calling to understand the depth of the case.”
“With the launch of this hotline number, communities will have better access to justice and recourse. I urge all South Africans to use this number wisely and responsibly,’ says Bheki Cele. He then followed with ‘Report officers that sleep on duty. Report officers who turn away victims of gender-based violence and domestic violence. Report officers that abuse state resources and state vehicles. Report officers that harass and intimidate citizens. Report officers that aid in the sale of drugs and protect drug dealers. Report all forms of corruption by police officers.’
