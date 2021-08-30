iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

Eastern Cape

Image: Mail & Guardian

2 mins ago 1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga is out of surgery and currently under observation in a high care unit.

He was involved in a car accident at the weekend.

His injuries were more serious than initially thought and he had to undergo surgery on Sunday to treat internal bleeding.

Two others involved in the crash died from their injuries.

Bhanga recently received the nod as the DA’s Mayoral candidate for the metro for the upcoming local government elections.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

iec election counting
1 min read

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

3 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Pleads For Donations

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Transport Dept Plans Several Interventions To Clear Licence Backlog

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 12 045 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Grace Period For Driver’s Licence Renewal Extended

3 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Exacerbating Learning Inequalities – Study

3 days ago
1 min read

Suspects Arrested In Connection With Whistleblower’s Murder

3 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Rural Districts Battling Increasing COVID-19 Infections

3 days ago
SA civil unrest
1 min read

KZN Security Forces On High Alert

4 days ago

You may have missed

iec election counting
1 min read

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

6 seconds ago
Eastern Cape
1 min read

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

2 mins ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

3 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago