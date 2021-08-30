Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga is out of surgery and currently under observation in a high care unit.

He was involved in a car accident at the weekend.

His injuries were more serious than initially thought and he had to undergo surgery on Sunday to treat internal bleeding.

Two others involved in the crash died from their injuries.



Bhanga recently received the nod as the DA’s Mayoral candidate for the metro for the upcoming local government elections.

Share with your network!