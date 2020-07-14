Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

Share with your network!

Grace Bassey is tired of the outdated way African countries are often portrayed on American screens. So when the trailer for Beyoncé’s new visual album emerged on Twitter with imagery Bassey found stereotypical – face paint, feathers, animal skins – the Nigerian college student responded with images of highways, skyscrapers and yachts. At a time of global reckoning over race and representation, the 70-second trailer for “Black is King” – a film inspired by the superstar’s work on the 2019 Lion King remake – has sparked backlash abroad. The project is set to the soundtrack that Beyoncé produced last year, which features artists from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Cameroon.

SOURCE: MY SAN ANTONIO

