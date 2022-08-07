Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

Like the era after which it’s named, Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, represents a cultural reawakening, and yet another effort where she has celebrated and elevated African artists. Beyoncé has involved various African artists in her projects and many a time introduced them to international audiences. Before Black is King, these include poetry by Kenyan-born Warsan Shire on Lemonade, a quote by Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Flawless (2013) and choreography by Tofo Tofo – the Mozambique-based dance group – in the Run the World (Girls) video. Though not as prominently as on Black is King, Beyoncé has included African artists on Renaissance too, particularly on the song Move, which has an Afrobeats-inspired style and features P2J (Nigeria) and GuiltyBeatz (Ghana) as producers, as well as Tems as a writer and performer.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment
Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace
Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent
Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter
South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure
Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community
A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home
Nigerian Techies have Taken Advantage of the UK’s Talent-hungry Immigration Policies
One of Africa’s Promising States is Back for its 17th IMF Bail-out
AU Agenda 2063 Sees Use of Both Renewable and Non-renewable Energy Sources
A Tale of Defiance from British Rule
Creating Online HR Solutuions for All