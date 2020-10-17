iAfrica

Between Lands

33 mins ago

In his new short film, Ivorian filmmaker, Christian Goue, expresses the challenge that many Africans face upon returning to their homeland after having spent time away.  The sense of otherness or being “between lands” is evident in the beautiful imagery he captures.  In this interview with Africa is Now, he explains the influences that shaped him and his film. Being an expatriate can be an amazing experience or the hardest one and returning home is usually going from being immersed in one culture to being in another. We rely on our memories to be our guide in what now seems to be a very ‘small’ place. Christian beautifully captures his complex nostalgia in his short film, BETWEEN LANDS.

