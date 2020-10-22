iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nigerian startup Hatixa has entered into a joint venture with United Kingdom (UK) firm BrandMobile to launch BrandMobile Africa, with the goal of creating a scalable ad-tech product built on gamification principles. Founded by Toby Nwanede and Habeeb Aremu in 2017, Hatixa initially focused on media productions before developing a product called PEEP that would programmatically deliver content to consumer lockscreens each time they tried to unlock or power up their devices. Ad-tech company, BrandMobile was launched in Denmark in 2006 by Brian Larsen, before being sold to iLoop in the United States (US). When iLoop closed in 2017, Larsen repurchased the rights to BrandMobile, and launched it in the UK and Denmark. The new BrandMobile decided to rethink its concept, basing it around gamification to increase response rates and return rates, and saw a great response upon its launch in 2018. Larsen sold the Scandinavian company in 2019, and has now partnered with Hatixa to see if the concept would work in Africa. BrandMobile Africa came into existence via a joint venture signed in January of this year, with Hatixa ceasing to exist as an entity other than to hold Nwanede and Aremu’s shares in the new joint venture. The new company says it has developed an innovative gamification ecosystem to boost brands, products and business. BrandMobile Africa exists to help Nigerian companies with customer onboarding and conversion, customer retention and loyalty, and data collection and optimisation.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

25 seconds ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

10 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Education Crisis

13 mins ago
1 min read

Could the Halt of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Affect Trials in Africa?

15 mins ago
1 min read

Guinea’s Worst Case Scenario Happens after Elections

17 mins ago
1 min read

Shortfalls of Kenya’s Quest to Provide Quality Healthcare to All

19 mins ago
1 min read

A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections

21 mins ago
1 min read

Unified Condemnation from Continental and World Bodies on the Situation in Nigeria

24 mins ago
1 min read

Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold

31 mins ago
1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

22 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

22 hours ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

2 mins ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

10 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Education Crisis

13 mins ago